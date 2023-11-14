Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Expanding River Cruises in Asia With Another New Ship

Viking Expanding River Cruises in Asia With Another New Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Viking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking is expanding river cruises in Asia with another ship that is being custom built for the Mekong River.

Photo Credit: Viking

Viking Tonle will be a sister ship to Viking Saigon and will sail between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam starting in October 2025. The cruise ship is currently under construction and will sail the cruise line’s popular 15 day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. Due to high demand, Viking added more sailing dates in late 2025 and has opened all of 2026 for bookings.

The lounge on Viking Tonle. Photo Credit: Viking

“The rich history and culture of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made the Mekong River a fascinating destination for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With the addition of an identical sister ship in 2025, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the treasures of this fantastic region in the years to come.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The pool on Viking Tonle. Photo Credit: Viking

Viking Tonle will carry up to 80 guests in 40 staterooms, each one having floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. The ship will also have a Spa & Fitness Center and a pool on the upper deck.

Sponsored Links
The Restaurant on Viking Tonle. Photo Credit: Viking

Viking Tonle will feature a clean Scandinavian design that Viking ships are known for.

The 15 day trip includes 16 guided tours through Vietnam and Cambodia. Eight nights are spent on the Mekong River with hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

For the rest of November 2023, Viking is offering a special Explorers’ Sale that has deposits reduced to $25, reduced airfare, and special rates on ocean, river, and expedition cruises.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking CruisesViking Expanding River Cruises in Asia With Another New Ship
Previous article
Regent Takes Delivery of the World’s Newest Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved