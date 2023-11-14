Viking Expanding River Cruises in Asia With Another New Ship

Viking is expanding river cruises in Asia with another ship that is being custom built for the Mekong River.

Viking Tonle will be a sister ship to Viking Saigon and will sail between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam starting in October 2025. The cruise ship is currently under construction and will sail the cruise line’s popular 15 day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. Due to high demand, Viking added more sailing dates in late 2025 and has opened all of 2026 for bookings.

“The rich history and culture of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made the Mekong River a fascinating destination for our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “With the addition of an identical sister ship in 2025, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to the treasures of this fantastic region in the years to come.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Viking Tonle will carry up to 80 guests in 40 staterooms, each one having floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. The ship will also have a Spa & Fitness Center and a pool on the upper deck.

Sponsored Links



Viking Tonle will feature a clean Scandinavian design that Viking ships are known for.

The 15 day trip includes 16 guided tours through Vietnam and Cambodia. Eight nights are spent on the Mekong River with hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).

For the rest of November 2023, Viking is offering a special Explorers’ Sale that has deposits reduced to $25, reduced airfare, and special rates on ocean, river, and expedition cruises.