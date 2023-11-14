Regent Takes Delivery of the World’s Newest Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship

Regent Seven Seas Cruises took delivery of their newest ultra-luxury cruise ship today, Seven Seas Grandeur.

Seven Seas Grandeur is the sixth cruise ship in Regent’s fleet and will enter service on November 18, 2023. The ship has one of the highest space and staff to guest ratios, carrying 746 guests and 548 crew members.

The cruise ship will sail two cruises before arriving in Miami in early December. The vessel will be christened in Miami on December 10, 2023 with Sarah Fabergé serving as the ship’s godmother.

Seven Seas Grandeur will sail out of Miami for the winter season including two cruises through the Panama Canal. In the spring, the ship will head back to Europe for the summer season of cruises to Greece, Italy, Turkey, Spain, and France.

The cruise ship offers 15 different types of suites that range from 307 square feet to the 4,443 square foot Regent Suite which runs $11,000 a night.

There are 8 dining options on the ship with five of them being complimentary.

Seven Seas Grandeur has a 1,600 piece art collection, highlighted by the first Fabergé Egg to permanently reside at sea. It will also have several works by Picasso and a digital art tour through the cruise line’s Regent App

“We would like to thank Studio DADO and Fincantieri for their outstanding collaboration in realizing this incredible new vessel which truly builds on the ground-breaking traditions of Regent’s exceptional Explorer-class ships which came before,” said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season is all but sold out, which is testament to the burgeoning popularity of the unrivaled Regent experience and also reflective of the ship being the most anticipated launch of 2023.”

“The expectations of both our loyal past guests and those who are new to Regent will be exceeded by Seven Seas Grandeur’s refined style, matchless elegance, and breath-taking beauty,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “As the appetite for luxury travel continues to grow, the delivery of Seven Seas Grandeur provides even more opportunities to cruise the world while enjoying the highest standards of hospitality in lavish and spacious surroundings.”

Note: Cruise Fever will be boarding Seven Seas Grandeur in Miami in early December for a short media cruise and will be reporting live from the ship.