Carnival Cruise Line Offering 2 Different Pre-Cyber Cruise Deals for 3 Days

Carnival Cruise Line is offering two different pre-cyber cruise deals for the next three days that include deals on last minute cruises and sailings as far out as April 2026.

From now through midnight on November 16, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is getting a jump start on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with special deals on cruises. Carnival is offering two different deals ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

The first deal is good on cruises over the next six months through May 2024. Carnival is offering up to 40% off cruise rates on select voyages. This offer is good on guarantee inside, ocean view, and balcony staterooms. You can book your cabin now for the best available rate and Carnival will assign your cabin at a later date. You just lock in whether you want an inside, ocean view, or balcony room and you are guaranteed to get your stateroom type.

The second deal that Carnival Cruise Line is offering in this pre-cyber deal is good on cruises that sail through April 2026. By booking early, cruise deposits start at just $50 per person and you will also receive up to $50 in credit to spend on the cruise ship.

The $50 deposits is good on all cruises two to nine days in length except for Excel class ships and Europe/Alaska sailings.

Offer is applicable on new Carnival bookings made between 12:00 AM on November 14, 2023, and 11:59 PM on November 16, 2023.

For complete terms and details of this pre-Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agent or visit Carnival.com.