Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering 2 Different Pre-Cyber Cruise Deals for 3 Days

Carnival Cruise Line Offering 2 Different Pre-Cyber Cruise Deals for 3 Days

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering two different pre-cyber cruise deals for the next three days that include deals on last minute cruises and sailings as far out as April 2026.

Carnival cruise deals

From now through midnight on November 16, 2023, Carnival Cruise Line is getting a jump start on Black Friday and Cyber Monday with special deals on cruises. Carnival is offering two different deals ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

The first deal is good on cruises over the next six months through May 2024. Carnival is offering up to 40% off cruise rates on select voyages. This offer is good on guarantee inside, ocean view, and balcony staterooms. You can book your cabin now for the best available rate and Carnival will assign your cabin at a later date. You just lock in whether you want an inside, ocean view, or balcony room and you are guaranteed to get your stateroom type.

Sponsored Links
Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The second deal that Carnival Cruise Line is offering in this pre-cyber deal is good on cruises that sail through April 2026.  By booking early, cruise deposits start at just $50 per person and you will also receive up to $50 in credit to spend on the cruise ship.

The $50 deposits is good on all cruises two to nine days in length except for Excel class ships and Europe/Alaska sailings.

View Best Prices on Carnival Cruises

Offer is applicable on new Carnival bookings made between 12:00 AM on November 14, 2023, and 11:59 PM on November 16, 2023.

For complete terms and details of this pre-Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale from Carnival Cruise Line, contact your local travel agent or visit Carnival.com.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering 2 Different Pre-Cyber Cruise Deals for 3 Days
Previous article
New Cruise Line Continues to Grow, Christens 3rd Ship
Next article
Regent Takes Delivery of the World’s Newest Ultra-Luxury Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved