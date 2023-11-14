Sponsored Links
New Cruise Line Continues to Grow, Christens 3rd Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Atlas Ocean Voyages, one of the world’s newest cruise lines, continues to grow as they christened their third cruise ship.

World Voyager in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Atlas Ocean Voyages debuted in 2021 and they now have three ships in their fleet. The christening ceremony for World Voyager was held in Ushuaia, Argentina with British physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet “Preet” Kaur Chandi MBE serving as the ship’s godmother.

“Today marks another important milestone for Atlas Ocean Voyages as our fleet grows to a trio, delivering year-round polar, epicurean and cultural expedition experiences across the globe,” said Rodriguez. “Thank you to Preet for inspiring all of us and the entire Atlas team that continues to execute our vision of year-round expedition yachting.”

Now that World Voyager has been christened, the ship will begin her inaugural deployment for the 2023-2024 Antarctica season.

World Voyager joins World Traveller and World Navigator offering nine to 14 night cruises to Antarctica. These cruises include all-inclusive amenities, all Zodiac experiences, and free Cultural Immersion tours.

The ships from Atlas are among the most advanced and safest expedition ships in the world.  They are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified vessels. They use 3D sonar to detect any possible underwater hazards or obstacles which allows them to safely navigate ice fields and harbors.

Atlas Ocean Cruises is an all-inclusive cruise line with three ships in service and a fourth on the way in 2025 (World Seeker). The ships have less than 100 suites and staterooms and offer five star service and comfort.

Cruise fares include the following:

  • Cultural Immersion tour
  • Open bars
  • Specialty coffees and smoothies
  • L’OCCITANE bath amenities
  • Gratuities
  • Emergency medical evacuation insurance

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
