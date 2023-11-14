Sponsored Links
Fourth Carnival Cruise Ship Now Sailing Year-Round From Port Canaveral

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line now has four cruise ships sailing year-round from the world’s busiest port, Port Canaveral.
Carnival Vista at Port Canaveral

Carnival Vista made its inaugural visit to Port Canaveral this week and the cruise ship will now sail from the port for the next two and a half years.

To celebrate the cruise ship’s arrival at Port Canaveral, Captain Paolo Severini was joined on board by David German, the port’s vice president of cruise business development, for a plaque exchange to officially welcome the ship.

Carnival Vista will offer six and eight night cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean from Port Canaveral.  The ship will go into dry dock in early 2024 and will be out of service for five weeks for maintenance and upgrades. The vessel will return to Port Canaveral on February 15, 2024 for a three night cruise to The Bahamas before returning to the six and eight night cruise schedule.

Carnival Vista joins Mardi Gras, Carnival Freedom, and Carnival Liberty at Port Canaveral.

Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first Excel class ship, offers week long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean departing every Saturday.

Carnival Freedom is fresh out of dry dock after receiving a new funnel and upgrades. The ship sails shorter four and five night cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.

Carnival Liberty offers three and four night cruises to The Bahamas departing every Monday and Friday.  In May 2024, the ship will reposition to New Orleans.

Port Canaveral overtook PortMiami for the title of world’s busiest cruise port and serves more passengers each year than any other port.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
