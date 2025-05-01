Royal Caribbean Announces Epic 25-Night Cruise from L.A. to Australia

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has announced new cruises to and from Australia in 2026-2027 with two Quantum class ships sailing in the region.

Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas will offer cruises from Australia in 2026-27.

A highlight of these new cruises is a 25-night cruise from Los Angeles to Australia on Quantum of the Seas. The cruise will visit Hawaii and Tahiti during the three and a half week voyage.

This epic cruise will depart from Los Angeles on September 26, 2026 and visit the following ports:

Catalina Island

Kona, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii (overnight port stop)

Raiatea, French Polynesia

Papeete, Tahiti

Moorea, French Polynesia

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Once Quantum of the Seas arrives in Australia, the cruise ship will offer four- to seven-night cruises from Brisbane.

Anthem of the Seas will sail from Sydney with 21 different cruises being offered. The sailings range from three- to 11-nights in length and visit the South Pacific and New Zealand.

Nine-night cruises to New Zealand will visit Wellington, Napier, Dunedin and Milford Sound.

Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean, gave the following statement:

“Australians know they can trust Royal Caribbean for getaways that combine convenience with nonstop adventure. This season, we’re continuing to raise the bar with more short getaways, weekend departures, and more ways to maximize island time across the top destinations of the South Pacific.

“With the variety of short and more frequent getaways in 2026 and 2027, every type of holidaymaker can make the most of their travels and without compromise.”

These two Quantum class ships are jammed backed with features that include:

RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator

FlowRdier surf simulator

North Star observation capsule

Two70

This is the second to last deployment schedule being announced from Royal Caribbean for the 2026-2027 season. The last one will be cruises from Singapore that will be announced the week of May 12, 2025.