Two Norwegian Cruise Ships Receiving Upgrades and New Features

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Two Norwegian Cruise Line ships are receiving upgrades and new features this month giving guests more experiences than ever before.

Norwegian Epic cruise ship

Norwegian Epic will return to service on May 8, 2025 with new features while Pride of America will go into dry dock for renovations on May 3, 2025.

Norwegian Epic

Norwegian Epic has been in dry dock for three weeks receiving general maintenance, new enhancements and outdoor experiences.

The renovations include a new hot tub on deck 18 and a refreshed Kids’ Aqua Park (replaces Splashgolf). The adults-only outdoor Vibe Beach Club was expanded.

NCL Epic vibe beach club
Vibe Beach Club on Norwegian Epic

Eight new cabins are being added to the ship, both balcony and oceanview.

Norwegian Epic will return to service on May 8, 2025 and sail a variety of nine-to 11-day cruises in the Mediterranean from Civitavecchia, Italy.

Pride of America

Pride of America will enter dry dock on May 3, 2025 and spend the rest of the month being renovated. Pride of America is the only midsize or larger cruise ship that is registered in the U.S.

New additions to the cruise ship include a Starbucks in the Capital Atrium on deck 5 and the existing sports court will have pickleball added.

Just like on Norwegian Epic, new cabins will be added on Pride of America. This includes 12 new club balcony suites and three inside cabins on deck 12.

Pride of America club balcony
A Club Balcony Suite on Pride of America

The youth club on the ship, Splash Academy, is being moved to deck 6 where the S/S America Library, Internet Café, and Chapel are currently located.

Pride of America will resume week-long cruises to Hawaii on May 31, 2025. It is the only cruise ship that sails year-round in Hawaii with port stops on every day of the cruise. The ship spends nearly 100 hours in port on every cruise.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about these cruise ship enhancements:

“Delivering the best vacation experience for our guests, where they have the freedom and flexibility to do more of what they love is and will always continue to be our goal.

“By listening to guests’ feedback, we are excited to provide them with MORE to do on board starting this summer as Norwegian Epic sets sail for Europe and Pride of America continues to offer the world’s only seven-day interisland Hawaii voyages departing from Honolulu 52 weeks out of the year!”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
