Port Canaveral Upgrading/Expanding 3 Cruise Terminals

Port Canaveral, the second busiest cruise port in the world, has announced a $500 investment to upgrade cruise terminals, roadways and other infrastructure at the port.

The upgrades are part of a five year plan for Port Canaveral as they look to add newer and larger cruise ships. The upgrades include larger terminals, covered walkways, gangway updates and parking garage refurbishments.

Starting this month, work will being at Terminal 1 (currently used by Royal Caribbean Group) where new canopies and walkways will be added, landscaping updated, and new lighting to create a refreshed west entrance for cruisers.

The adjacent parking garage will be painted to go along with gangway updates.

Port Canaveral is planning on expanding Terminal 5 by 65% so it can accommodate larger cruise ships. The project will take 16 months to complete and the terminal will continue to operate without interrupted scheduled ship turns.

Port Canaveral is also beginning a feasibility study to enhance Terminal 10. The study is expected to be completed by June 2025.

The port is looking into expanding the terminal so it can accommodate the largest cruise ships in the world.

Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO, said the following:

“Port Canaveral has been a driving force for the Central Florida economy for over seven decades and the continued prosperity of our Port community depends on our continued success. As we look ahead to the future, our challenge is balancing the business demands we have today while positioning ourselves for continued growth.”

He went on to say that Port Canaveral’s goal is to be the best port possible for their valued guests, partners and visitors.