Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates Big Milestone in Seattle

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated a big milestone in Seattle today as they marked their 15th anniversary of sailing from the port.

An anniversary celebration was held on Carnival Luminosa when the cruise ship arrived to begin a summer season of cruises to Alaska.

During the celebration, Carnival Cruise Line representatives welcomed port officials and local leaders, expressing gratitude for their continued partnership.

Carnival presented a $20,000 donation to FareStart, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free job training, career pathways and nutritious meals for individuals in need.

Carnival began sailing from the Port of Seattle in 2010 on Carnival Spirit. The ship was recently named the “Best Alaska Cruise” for 2024 by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about the big milestone:

“Cruising is the best way to see Alaska, with a Carnival cruise being the most fun way to experience the beautiful destination for the more than 100,000 guests who sail with us from the Port of Seattle each summer. We’re grateful to celebrate 15 years of unforgettable cruises from Seattle and to honor the incredible partnership we’ve built with this vibrant city.”

“Seattle has been instrumental in helping us grow our Alaska cruise offerings, and we’re proud to support local organizations like FareStart that make such a positive impact in the community.”

Carnival Luminosa will sail seven-day cruises from Seattle to Alaska with port stops in Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan as well as Victoria, British Columbia. The ship will also visit the Tracy Arm Fjord.