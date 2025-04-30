shore excursions
Carnival Cruise Ships That Have Non-Smoking Casinos

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line has begun to add non-smoking areas in the casinos on several of their cruise ships, although a few of them have a completely 100% non-smoking casino.

non-smoking casino on Carnival Celebration
Part of the non-smoking casino on Carnival Celebration. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Here is a look at the casinos on Carnival cruise ships where you can gamble in a smoke free environment. 

They are divided up into three separate categories: non-smoking casinos, separate non-smoking sections, and non-smoking annexes.

100% Non-Smoking Casino

All Carnival cruise ships that sail from Australia have a casino that is 100% non-smoking. They are:

  • Carnival Adventure
  • Carnival Encounter
  • Carnival Splendor
  • Carnival Luminosa (when sailing in Australia)

Separate Non-Smoking Section

On Carnival’s newest class of ships, the Excel class, they built the vessels with a large separate section in the casino that is closed off from the smoking side.

The ships that have this are:

  • Mardi Gras
  • Carnival Celebration
  • Carnival Jubilee

This area will also be on the next two Excel class ships when they debut, Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale.

Annexes

On several ships, Carnival Cruise Line has converted rooms or old conference centers over to non-smoking casino annexes. They are smaller than the non-smoking casinos found on Excel class ships but they are a dedicated no smoking zone.

They can be found on the following six Carnival ships:

  • Carnival Firenze
  • Carnival Venezia
  • Carnival Magic
  • Carnival Dream
  • Carnival Vista
  • Carnival Breeze

Cruise Fever will continue to update this article if and when Carnival Cruise Line adds more non-smoking casinos to their ships.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
