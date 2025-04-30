Carnival Cruise Ships That Have Non-Smoking Casinos

Carnival Cruise Line has begun to add non-smoking areas in the casinos on several of their cruise ships, although a few of them have a completely 100% non-smoking casino.

Here is a look at the casinos on Carnival cruise ships where you can gamble in a smoke free environment.

They are divided up into three separate categories: non-smoking casinos, separate non-smoking sections, and non-smoking annexes.

100% Non-Smoking Casino

All Carnival cruise ships that sail from Australia have a casino that is 100% non-smoking. They are:

Carnival Adventure

Carnival Encounter

Carnival Splendor

Carnival Luminosa (when sailing in Australia)

Separate Non-Smoking Section

On Carnival’s newest class of ships, the Excel class, they built the vessels with a large separate section in the casino that is closed off from the smoking side.

The ships that have this are:

Mardi Gras

Carnival Celebration

Carnival Jubilee

This area will also be on the next two Excel class ships when they debut, Carnival Festivale and Carnival Tropicale.

Annexes

On several ships, Carnival Cruise Line has converted rooms or old conference centers over to non-smoking casino annexes. They are smaller than the non-smoking casinos found on Excel class ships but they are a dedicated no smoking zone.

They can be found on the following six Carnival ships:

Carnival Firenze

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Magic

Carnival Dream

Carnival Vista

Carnival Breeze

Cruise Fever will continue to update this article if and when Carnival Cruise Line adds more non-smoking casinos to their ships.