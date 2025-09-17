Royal Caribbean Adds a Unique Three-Day Cruise in 2026

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean has added a new three-day cruise in 2026 as one of their cruise ships repositions from Vancouver to Los Angeles.

After a season of sailing to Alaska from Vancouver in 2026, Ovation of the Seas will then move to Los Angeles for cruises to Alaska.

Royal Caribbean has added a three-night cruise that guests can now book that starts in Vancouver on September 18, 2026 and ends in Los Angeles three nights later.

The cruise will not stop in any ports and will have two sea days.

Cabins for this cruise start at the following prices per person, based on double occupancy:

  • Inside – $257
  • Oceanview – $317
  • Balcony – $337
  • Suite – $706

Once Ovation of the Seas arrives in Los Angles, the cruise ship will offer a combination of three- to five-day cruises to Mexico.

Ovation of the Seas is scheduled to sail out of Los Angeles through at least April 2027.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
