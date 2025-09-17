Cruise Ship Will Only Allow Solo Travelers in 2027

A cruise ship will be converted to become the first ever dedicated vessel for solo travelers in 2027.

Riviera Travel will use their ship MS George Eliot strictly for solo travelers starting in June 2027. The cruise line said the reason for the change was due to demand from solo cruisers.

They currently offer over 20 dedicated solo departures each year, cruises that can be booked with no single supplement.

Now, Riviera Travel will have a dedicated ship for solo cruisers. The following seven-night cruises will be offered on the ship:

The Blue Danube for Solo Travelers

Rhine Cruise to Switzerland for Solo Travelers

Rhine & Moselle for Solo Travelers

Rhine, Strasbourg & Heidelberg for Solo Travelers

MS George Eliot was originally built to carry 140 guests but will carry only 68 on these new solo cruises.

The ship offers an unprecedented crew to guest ratio of one crew member for every two guests, ensuring solo travelers experience the highest level of personal service.

The four itineraries promise Riviera Travel’s unbeatable value including the expertise of a dedicated cruise director and hotel manager and insightful daily excursions led by local guides.

Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel, gave the following statement about this solo cruise ship:

“At Riviera Travel, we are passionate about evolution and innovation, as demonstrated throughout our 40-plus year history, and the launch of this first-of-its-kind program is a prime example of the way we’ve continued adapting our business to meet the changing needs of travelers.

“Our solo river cruises are among our most popular itineraries. With growing demand for even more solo departures, we knew it was time to dedicate an entire ship to this thriving segment of the market. With this announcement, we are proud to take the next step in redefining solo travel and to offer an all-new luxury river cruise experience.”