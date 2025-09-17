Carnival Offering Their First Ever Dedicated Series of Cruises to Hawaii

shore excursions
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line continues to roll out new cruises for 2027-2028 and today they announced their first ever dedicated series of cruises to Hawaii.

Carnival Legend

These newly announced cruises leave from three homeports in the U.S.: Long Beach, Norfolk and Baltimore.

The cruise line is moving Carnival Freedom to Norfolk while extending Carnival Pride’s service in Baltimore.

Long Beach

Carnival Legend will move to Long Beach, California from October 2027 through April 2028. The ship will offer ten 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises to Hawaii from the port.

These cruises will visit Honolulu, Maui, Kauai, Hilo and Kona, plus a stop in Ensenada, Mexico.

In addition to the cruises to Hawaii, Carnival Legend will also sail six- and eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera with calls in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada.

Norfolk

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Freedom will start sailing from Norfolk on May 23, 2027 and will launch the most diverse cruise program ever offered from the region.

Highlights of cruises offered on Carnival Freedom include six-day Bahamas cruises calling on Celebration Key, Nassau, and Bimini, as well as six-day Bermuda cruises offering guests two days to visit the beautiful island.

Eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages feature Amber Cove, Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk.

Carnival Freedom will also offer eight-day Canada cruises with stops in Halifax, Sydney, Saint John or Charlottetown.

Baltimore

Carnival pride cruise ship

Carnival Pride will continue to sail from Baltimore and offer cruises that range from seven- to 14-days in length.

The ship will offer several itineraries on seven-night cruises to The Bahamas. Port stops include Celebration Key, Nassau, Half Moon Cay or Princess Cays.

Extended nine-, 12-, and 14-day Carnival Journeys voyages to destinations including Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Antigua, Tortola and Martinique will also be offered on Carnival Pride.

Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line president, said the following:

“This update to our 2027/28 represents important pieces of our strategy to deliver more fun experiences that only Carnival can offer. With fun on the move, we’re creating new options – a newer ship for Norfolk and a new series dedicated to Hawaii sailings from Long Beach are both great examples of that.

“We’re also continuing our commitments in all our homeports, and Carnival Pride’s year-round deployment in Baltimore is a testament to that as well.

“From Baltimore to Norfolk and Long Beach, we’re proud to bring guests more opportunities to depart closer to home on itineraries that feature incredible destinations.”

