A New 96-Day Cruise Will Take You From Australia to the Mediterranean, Visiting 50+ Ports

Oceania Cruises has just announced one of its most interesting itineraries yet—a 96-day voyage from Auckland to Rome aboard Oceania Vista. And since the cruise departs on January 4, 2028, travelers have plenty of time to make preparations.

Marketed as The Best of East & West, this luxury sailing visits more than 50 ports across Oceania, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, with fares starting at $37,999 per passenger.

Sailing Details

Ship : Oceania Vista

: Oceania Vista Duration : 96 days

: 96 days Route : Auckland, New Zealand to Rome, Italy

: Auckland, New Zealand to Rome, Italy Departure : January 4, 2028

: January 4, 2028 Arrival : April 9, 2028

: April 9, 2028 Starting Fares : From $37,999 per guest

: From $37,999 per guest Special Offer (Your World Included™): All Specialty Dining Shipboard Gratuities Unlimited Wi-Fi Choice of Complimentary Drinks or $4,800 Shore Excursion Credit

(Your World Included™):

From New Zealand’s Fjords to Australia

The cruise begins in Auckland before sailing to Rotorua, Napier, Wellington, Christchurch, and the Milford Sound fjords. Crossing into Australia, these passengers will explore Tasmania, Sydney, Melbourne, Kangaroo Island, and Perth.

Through Southeast Asia

The cruise then sails north into Indonesia, with multi-day visits to Bali, Lombok, Komodo, and Java. Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand follow, offering everything from Penang’s UNESCO-listed streets to Phuket’s beaches.

India and the Middle East

Mid-voyage, Vista will visit Cochin, Mumbai, and Goa, before steering toward the Arabian Gulf. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, travelers can explore the modern development of the region, while Oman and Saudi Arabia show off their own cultural heritage. The Suez Canal crossing will lead to visits to Egypt, including Luxor and Alexandria.

Europe’s Capitals and Islands

The closing weeks of the 96-day sailing visit Europe, stopping in Istanbul, Troy, and Ephesus in Turkey; several Greek islands such as Santorini, Mykonos, Crete, and Athens; and Adriatic jewels like Kotor and Dubrovnik.

In the Mediterranean, travelers will call at Malta, Sicily, and the Amalfi Coast before disembarking in Rome on April 9, 2028.

Other Announcements from Oceania

In addition to the new 96-day Grand Voyage, Oceania Cruises’ press release today included several other announcements about its 2027-2028 collection.