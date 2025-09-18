Cruise Ship Adding Texas-Style Entertainment When It Moves to Galveston

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsMSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is adding Texas-style entertainment when they move MSC Seascape to Galveston in November.

MSC Seascape cruise ship sailing in open ocean

MSC Seascape will begin sailing from Galveston on November 9, 2025 and offer seven-night cruises to the Western Caribbean.

MSC Cruises is creating a distinctly Texas cruise experience onboard the ship that will be lead by USA-based Ryan Rose, a cruise director who hails from the south.

Texas-style entertainment that is being added to the ship includes:

  • The Lone Star resident country music band
  • A bespoke Dueling Pianos experience in the Uptown Lounge
  • A Caribbean steel drum musician creating the perfect holiday vibe and running lessons at the main pool
  • Dedicated Country Line Dance classes
  • U.S. and Texas Sports playing on the big screens throughout the ship
  • The Big Texas Sailaway Party, creating a fun send-off as guests embark on their cruise
  • Additional pop-up street theater performances incorporating Texas-inspired elements
    Comedy programming featuring a U.S.-based comedian in the Forward Theatre

This is all in addition to the six, full-scale theater productions.

Steve Leatham, VP Entertainment, MSC Cruises, gave the following statement:

“MSC Seascape is bringing big energy and even bigger experiences to Galveston with remarkable entertainment options that blend local flavors with top-notch productions to offer countless hours of vibrant shows and experiences for everyone.

“From beloved shows and Broadway-style performances to never-before-seen concepts, our entertainment offerings will bring a lively energy that’s sure to activate the ship and bring our guests to their feet.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
