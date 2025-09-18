Princess Cruises Adds New Ports to Cruises in the Mediterranean

shore excursions
Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises has added new ports of call to cruises on Sun Princess in the Mediterranean that set sail in 2026 and 2027.

Sun Princess at Port Everglades

The new ports have been added to 16 seven-night cruises on the ship between April 4, 2026 and October 17, 2026.

These cruises immerse travelers in the region’s most captivating cities, villages, and coastlines.

With thoughtfully curated shore excursions and even select overnight stays, guests can experience the Mediterranean with more depth and authenticity than ever before.

The newly added ports on voyages on Sun Princess are:

  • Corsica (Ajaccio)
  • Genoa (for Cinque Terre)
  • Marseille (for Provence)
  • Mallorca, Spain
  • Ibiza, Spain
  • Santa Margherita/Portofino, Italy

Port visits to La Spezia, Italy (for Pisa and Florence) on select cruises will be an overnight stop and the ship will spend two days in the port.  

Princess Cruises has removed a stop to Gibraltar to allow for these enhanced experiences.

Sun Princess is the currently the newest cruise ship in Princess’ fleet. It’s the first in a new Sphere class from the cruise line and also the largest Princess ship at 175,000 gross tons.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
