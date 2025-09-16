Celebrity Xcel Completes Sea Trials, Ship Debuts in 2 Months

Celebrity Cruises’ newest cruise ship, Celebrity Xcel, successfully completed sea trials this past week, two months ahead of its debut.

Celebrity Xcel is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The completion of sea trials moves the ship one step closer to completion and its maiden voyage on November 9, 2025.

During sea trials, Celebrity Xcel completed a series of maneuverability skills designed to test the ship’s functional and operational capabilities.

The sea worthiness of the vessel was also tested and it passed with flying colors.

Celebrity Xcel is the fifth ship in Celebrity’s Edge class and it will introduce seven new spaces on board.

Celebrity Xcel will sail its maiden voyage from Ft. Lauderdale on November 9, 2025, a four-night preview cruise to the Western Caribbean,

After two media sailings, the ship will offer one more shorter cruise to the Caribbean before starting week-long cruises to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

In the spring of 2026, Celebrity Xcel will head to Europe for a series of seven- to 11-night cruises in the Mediterranean.