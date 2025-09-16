shore excursions
Fight Breaks Out Aboard Wonder of the Seas, Ship Returns to PortMiami

Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas, returned to PortMiami on the very day it had just left the port after a fight onboard left multiple guests injured.

Wonder of the Seas Royal Caribbean

According to news reports and a statement from the cruise line, the adults involved in the fight received medical care from the ship’s medical staff. When the ship docked, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were also called in to assist.

Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries,” Royal Caribbean stated.

“We notified local authorities and are working closely with them. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time.

wonder of the seas tracking data
Vessel tracking data from www.marinevesseltraffic.com shows the return path of Wonder of the Seas.

What Happened Onboard

Details around what triggered the fight remain unclear. The incident occurred early in the sailing, which had just set sail from Miami and was scheduled to visit two stops in the Bahamas before returning on Friday.

Apparently, the injuries were bad enough to force the captain to make the call to return to Miami just shortly after leaving port.  Initial reports stated that two passengers required hospitalization.

Some social media reports have stated one passenger may have broken an ankle and the altercation might have taken place near the pool.

Royal Caribbean has said the altercation was between a small group of passengers.

Law Enforcement Response

Miami-Dade Police and the U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the incident. Authorities have not released the names of those involved or confirmed whether any arrests were made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cruise lines emphasize strict codes of conduct, and serious fights like this can potentially lead to passengers being banned from the cruise line for life.

Royal Caribbean has not yet indicated whether any passengers will be disembarked due to this incident but confirmed they are assisting investigators.

Wonder of the Seas is currently visiting the cruise line’s private destination at Perfect Day at CocoCay on a 4-day sailing out of PortMiami.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
