Regent’s New Cruises Open for Bookings on August 24

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the world’s finest luxury cruise lines, has announced new cruises in 2024-2025 that will open for bookings on August 24, 2022.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises will sail 160 new port-intensive itineraries – 21 more cruises than the cruise line’s 2023-2024 season – each designed to be immersive and culturally-enriching.

Cruises encompass every continent in the world, from Africa & Arabia, to Asia, Australia & New Zealand, closer to home with Canada & New England, Alaska, and Bermuda, and then favorites like the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mediterranean and Northern Europe. In addition, there are fascinating cruises in South America and the South Pacific, as well as scenic sailings of Antarctica.

The 2024-2025 Voyage Collection sailings range from seven nights up to the 150-night 2025 World Cruise, Away in Wonder, and also features four Grand Voyages, each of which is an epic waterway adventure to dozens of ports across multiple weeks.

Sponsored Links



Additional highlights include two brand new 14-night sailings in Alaska, a break-away from the traditional seven-night sailing; more sailings in Western Europe than ever before; and the cruise line’s latest ship Seven Seas Grandeur® sailing the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and a debut season in Canada & New England.

“Our 2024-2025 Voyage Collection has been curated to provide guests the chance to experience new cultures and gain new perspectives, across thousands of nautical miles,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The collection is filled with opportunity after opportunity to connect with the world around us. With multiple new ports of call, a plethora of overnight stays in port, and our enviable inclusion of unlimited shore excursions, our luxury cruises are the remedy for every traveler’s wanderlust,” continued Montague.

With the 2024-2025 Voyage Collection, Regent Seven Seas Cruises invites guests to revel in unparalleled opportunities for immersion in local culture as it offers new ways to experience the world’s finest destinations with free Unlimited Shore Excursions in every port of call, and all-new Eco-connect and Behind the Design Tours.

Cruise fares also include round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, gourmet cuisine in a range of specialty restaurants and al-fresco dining venues, fine wine and spirits, entertainment, unlimited internet access, free valet laundry service, pre-paid gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher.