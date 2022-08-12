Cruise News Two of Carnival's Cruise Lines Changing Testing Requirements

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines are making changes to their COVID-19 protocols and guidance starting on Tuesday September 6, 2022.

From Tuesday September 6, 2022 self-testing prior to travel will change from “mandatory” to “highly recommended” for vaccinated guests on the vast majority of cruises on Cunard and P&O Cruises.

These new guidelines apply to all itineraries on both cruise lines sailing from Southampton and all other departure points with the exception of countries where government regulations and protocols may vary including Canada and Australia.

Only guests sailing on longer, more complex itineraries will be required to have an observed or in person antigen or PCR test with a fit to travel certificate prior to departure. These include a number of holidays of 16 nights or more and other specific cruises.

The vaccination policy for both cruise lines remains the same.

Carnival UK president Sture Myrmell gave the following statement:

“These updated protocols reflect the current environment across the world and while certain key elements have relaxed, our commitment to protect the health and wellbeing of all guests, crew and the communities we visit remains an ongoing and vital consideration.

“They also ensure that the ease of cruising remains at the fore and that all guests of all ages can enjoy a voyage with unrivalled dining, relaxation and exploration options and unmatched service levels at extraordinary value for money.”

Cunard Line and P&O Cruises are two cruise of nine cruise lines owned and operated by Carnival Corporation.

Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line Allowing Unvaccinated to Sail Starting in September

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line has updated their health protocols and will start allowing unvaccinated travelers to take a cruise on one of their cruise ships...

Princess Cruises Removing Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced that they will be removing their vaccine requirement for most cruises that are less than 16 days starting on September...
