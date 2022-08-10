Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month.

Beginning September 5, 2022, all travelers, regardless of vaccination status, can take a cruise on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise ships from a few homeports. Unvaccinated travelers can cruise from the following homeports as long as they meet any testing requirements:

Cruises from Los Angeles, California

Cruises from Galveston, Texas

Cruises from New Orleans, Louisiana

Cruises from a European homeport

However, only guests showing a valid vaccination card will be able to get off the ship in Grand Cayman. Guests who are not “up to date” on their vaccination per EMA standards will need to take a test onboard in order to get off the ship in Greece and Spain.

Royal Caribbean is working with local governments in the Eastern Caribbean to align on vaccination requirements for more itineraries. The cruise line wants to ensure a great experience going ashore at these ports, for guests of any vaccination status, while meeting local health regulations.

Testing requirements remain unchanged for cruises in Europe. Testing requirements for cruises from New Orleans are still being finalized.

For cruises from Galveston and Los Angeles, testing requirements are as follows. For cruises that are five nights and less, unvaccinated guests aged two and older will need to bring a negative COVID-19 test results on embarkation day. On cruises that are six nights and longer, all guests aged two and over will have to bring a negative test results with them to board the ship.