Cruise Line Shortening Port Visits at Over 10 Ports

By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line sailing to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, is changing their departure times from Miami and several of the ports that they visit.

Starting on August 14, 2022, Scarlet Lady will depart from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, at 6:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.  The cruise line is now requesting that all guests arrive at the port no later than 5:00 pm on departure day.

Virgin also changed the arrival/departure times for several of the ports that they visit in the Caribbean and Bahamas. Scarlet Lady will depart from Bimini an hour earlier at 7:00 pm instead of 8:00 pm.  Changes to other port times are as follows:

Fire and Sunset Soireés (4-Night) – Scarlet Lady will be departing from Key West at 5:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.
Mayan Sol (5-Night) – Scarlet Lady will be departing from Costa Maya at 6:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.
Riviera Maya (5-Night) – Scarlet Lady will be departing from Cozumel at 8:00 pm instead of 10:00 pm.
Dominican Daze (5-Night) – Scarlet Lady will be arriving in Puerto Plata an hour later at 10:00 am instead of 9:00 am and departing from Puerto Plata at 7:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm.
Eastern Caribbean Antilles (8-Night) – Scarlet Lady will arrive in Puerto Plata at 10:00 am and depart at 7:00 pm. The ship arrive in San Juan at 12:00 pm and depart at 10:00 pm. The departure from Frederiksted will be at 6:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.
Western Caribbean Charm (6-Night) – Scarlet Lady will be departing Roatán at 7:00 pm instead of 8:00 pm and departing from Costa Maya at 6:00 pm instead of 7:00 pm.

The cruise line also changed the port times for cruises in the Mediterranean. On cruises where Valiant Lady stops in Ibiza, the ship will depart two hours earlier at 4:00 pm instead of at 6:00 pm.  Other itinerary specific time changes are as follows:

French Daze & Ibiza Nights (7-Night) – Valiant Lady will depart from Olbia an hour earlier at 5:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm.
Spanish Obsession (7-Night) – Valiant Lady will be departing from Gibraltar two hours earlier at 6:00 pm instead of 8:00 pm.
Irresistible Med (7-Night) – Valiant Lady will be arriving half an hour later to Toulon at 9:00 am instead of 8:30 am, and departing from both Ajaccio and Cagliari an hour earlier at 5:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Drops COVID Testing for Cruises From Miami

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that debuted last year, has dropped their COVID-19 pre-cruise testing requirement to board their cruise ships. Starting with...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Postpones Launch of New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages has postponed the launched of their new cruise ship, Resilient Lady, that was scheduled to debut in August. The cruise line said that...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Closes Onboard Credit Loophole

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line offering cruises from Miami, has eliminated a loophole that allowed their Bar Tab Program to be used...
Read more

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Drops COVID Testing for Cruises From Miami

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that debuted last year, has dropped their COVID-19 pre-cruise testing requirement to board their cruise ships. Starting with...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin Postpones Launch of New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages has postponed the launched of their new cruise ship, Resilient Lady, that was scheduled to debut in August. The cruise line said that...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Cruise Line Closes Onboard Credit Loophole

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages, an adults only cruise line offering cruises from Miami, has eliminated a loophole that allowed their Bar Tab Program to be used...
Read more
Virgin Voyages

Virgin’s New Terminal at PortMiami Will Open in February

Ben Souza -
Virgin Voyages' new cruise terminal at PortMiami will open next month as construction on the project moves to its final stages. Virgin's Terminal V will...
Read more

Royal Caribbean Ditching Vaccine Requirement for Some Homeports in the U.S.

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises are eliminating the vaccine requirement for cruises from certain homeports in the U.S. and Europe starting next month. Beginning September...

