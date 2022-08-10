Viking’s Newest Ship Begins Cruising on the Mekong River

Viking newest river cruise ship, Viking Saigon, began its inaugural season of sailing on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia.

Viking Saigon is an 80 passenger ship that is custom built for cruises on the Mekong River. The new ship sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of the cruise line’s popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. With the 2022-2023 season now underway, regular sailing dates are available through March 2023; the 2023-2024 season begins in July 2023.

“The fascinating cultures of Vietnam and Cambodia have always made this region a favorite destination among our guests,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are also pleased to welcome back to Southeast Asia our first guests since early 2020. With arrival of the Viking Saigon, we look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to this iconic waterway in the coming years.”

Sponsored Links



Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the new Viking Saigon hosts 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms. Featuring the clean Scandinavian design for which Viking is known, all staterooms have hotel-style beds and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a Veranda or French Balcony. Guests on the three-deck Viking Saigon also enjoy a Spa & Fitness Center, Infinity Pool and open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

During this 15-day journey, guests explore the cultural treasures of Vietnam and Cambodia with 16 guided tours. Hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon) bracket an eight-day Mekong River voyage on this unique itinerary, during which guests can enjoy exploring the Old Quarter of Hanoi and attending a performance by Apsara dancers; tasting the distinctive fresh ingredients from bustling markets and local restaurants; wandering the Khmer temple complex of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; visiting Ta Prohm, where jungle vines embrace ancient ruins; and seeing the sights of Phnom Penh by cyclo rickshaw. On the river voyage portion of the itinerary, guests can discover silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets.