Carnival Cruise Line’s New 3 Day Flash Sale, Cruises From $129

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new three day flash sale that has cruises starting at just $129 per person.



Carnival Cruise Line currently has all 23 cruise ships back in service and they sail from more homeports around the U.S. than any other cruise line. In addition to cruises starting at just $129, Carnival is also offering up to $100 in onboard credit on select holiday sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 Hour Flash Sale includes the following:

UP to 40% off cruises

Good for interior and ocean view staterooms

Select sailings through January 2023

Ends August 11, 2022

Offer is applicable on select sailings through January 2023. Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on August 9, 2022 and 11:59 PM on August 11, 2022. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is for the cruise fare only and does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $74.49 to $426.86, and are assessed on a per guest basis for all guests according to the itinerary. Deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.