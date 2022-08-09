Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's New 3 Day Flash Sale, Cruises From $129

Carnival Cruise Line's New 3 Day Flash Sale, Cruises From $129

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new three day flash sale that has cruises starting at just $129 per person.

Carnival Cruise Line currently has all 23 cruise ships back in service and they sail from more homeports around the U.S. than any other cruise line. In addition to cruises starting at just $129, Carnival is also offering up to $100 in onboard credit on select holiday sailings.

Carnival Cruise Line’s 72 Hour Flash Sale includes the following:

Offer is applicable on select sailings through January 2023. Offer is applicable on new bookings made between 12:00 AM on August 9, 2022 and 11:59 PM on August 11, 2022. Please request rate code P3P.

Offer is for the cruise fare only and does not include Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses. Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses range from $74.49 to $426.86, and are assessed on a per guest basis for all guests according to the itinerary. Deposit is non-refundable and non-transferable.

For complete terms and details of this latest sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Previous article

Carnival Cruise Line

5 Caribbean Ports Carnival Cruise Ships Visit the Most

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line recently celebrated their 3 millionth guest to board one of their cruise ships since the cruise line resumed cruises last year. Over...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Ships Have Carried 3 Million Guests Since the Cruise Line’s Restart

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated another milestone this past week when they saw their 3 millionth guest take a cruise on one of their cruise...
Read more
Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s New Port Can Have Two Ships A Day Visit

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is building a new cruise port in the Bahamas and the port will have a pier that will be able to...
Read more

