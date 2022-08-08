Cruise Lines Opening Their Cruises to Everyone Starting Next Month

Several cruise lines, including Norwegian Cruise Line, will open up their cruises to everyone regardless of vaccination status starting with sailings that depart on September 3, 2022.



Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises have announced new health and safety protocols that will go into effect next month on September 3. Norwegian Cruise Line will become the first major cruise line to eliminate the vaccination requirement for all guests.

Vaccinated travelers will no longer need to test to embark a cruise and unvaccinated travelers may embark by providing proof of a negative Antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding. Ease of access to travel is also provided for guests of all ages as children under the age of 12 will also be welcomed without any vaccination or testing requirements.

“We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been re-opening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travelers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The cruise line’s revised SailSafe base-level protocols for embarkation are as follows:

Vaccinated travelers aged 12 and older will not need to test to embark.

Un-vaccinated travelers will need to present a negative, medically administered covid-19 test. Antigen and PCR test results must not be more than 72 hours old at the time of boarding.

Travelers aged 11 and under are not subject to any vaccination requirements or testing protocols.

Vaccinated travelers must meet the generally-accepted definition of “fully vaccinated” based on the destination in which they are embarking the ship, and/or traveling to, and must provide proof of vaccination.

Travelers who cannot provide proof of vaccination will be considered unvaccinated and subject to any required testing protocols.

As part of the cruise line’s comprehensive health and safety protocols, all Officers and Crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted also undergo regular, routine covid-19 testing.

Certain destinations such as Canada, Bermuda, and Greece, may have very specific requirements that will result in slightly different protocols which will impact a small number of voyages. Specific voyage and destination requirements will be communicated to their guests and travel partners as needed.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises are all owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.