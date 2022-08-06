Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Royal Caribbean’s newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world’s largest cruise ships to Texas.



The $125 million cruise terminal will allow Royal Caribbean to homeport an Oasis class ship in Galveston for the first time. The 170,000 sq. ft. building is 75% complete and is scheduled to open in November. The terminal will feature mobile check-in and facial recognition for a seamless arrival experience.

Allure of the Seas will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean beginning on November 13, 2022. The cruise ship will also offer a few shorter four and five night cruises from Galveston as well.

The week long cruises on Allure of the Seas will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan. Each seven night cruise will also have three sea days.

Royal Caribbean posted the following video showing a construction update on this new $125 million cruise terminal in Galveston that will open in November.