Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean’s newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world’s largest cruise ships to Texas.

The $125 million cruise terminal will allow Royal Caribbean to homeport an Oasis class ship in Galveston for the first time.  The 170,000 sq. ft. building is 75% complete and is scheduled to open in November. The terminal will feature mobile check-in and facial recognition for a seamless arrival experience.

Allure of the Seas will sail seven night cruises to the Western Caribbean beginning on November 13, 2022. The cruise ship will also offer a few shorter four and five night cruises from Galveston as well.

Sponsored Links

The week long cruises on Allure of the Seas will visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatan.  Each seven night cruise will also have three sea days.

View Prices on Cruises on Allure of the Seas

Royal Caribbean posted the following video showing a construction update on this new $125 million cruise terminal in Galveston that will open in November.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall
Previous article5 Caribbean Ports Carnival Cruise Ships Visit the Most

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line's My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,813FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Will Allow Some Unvaccinated to Sail on Their Cruise Ships

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise line, has announced a few health protocol changes and will begin to allow some unvaccinated passengers to sail...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel's first block was laid this week at...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line's My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Extends Health Protocols on Specific Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has extended the health protocols on their cruise ships through the end of July for all European cruises. Royal Caribbean's health and safety...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship Terminal Will Open This Fall

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean's newest state-of-the-art cruise terminal will open later this year in Galveston, Texas as the cruise line brings one of the world's largest...

5 Caribbean Ports Carnival Cruise Ships Visit the Most

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line recently celebrated their 3 millionth guest to board one of their cruise ships since the cruise line resumed cruises last year. Over...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share