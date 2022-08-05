5 Caribbean Ports Carnival Cruise Ships Visit the Most

Carnival Cruise Line recently celebrated their 3 millionth guest to board one of their cruise ships since the cruise line resumed cruises last year.



Over the past year, Carnival Cruise Line has made over 3,000 port visits at 92 ports in 32 countries. Here are the five cruise ports in the Caribbean and Bahamas that Carnival cruise ships visited the most since the restart.

5. Mahogany Bay, Honduras – The fifth most visited cruise port by Carnival was Mahogany Bay with 123 ship visits. Carnival Cruise Line build this port area in Roatan a few years ago and provides a private beach area just for cruise guests.

4. Half Moon Cay, Bahamas – One of Carnival Corporation’s private islands in the Bahamas, Half Moon Cay has been rated by many publications as the best cruise line private island. With a long crescent shaped beach and white powdery sand, it’s easy to see why this was the fourth most visited port by Carnival with 155 ship visits.

3. Amber Cove, Dominican Republic – Amber Cove opened seven years ago and is another cruise port built by Carnival Corporation. The port area features shopping, a large freshwater pool, ziplining, and over the water cabanas. Carnival cruise ships visited Amber Cove 159 times over the past year.

2. Nassau, Bahamas – The most visited cruise port in the Bahamas, Nassau came in at number two on Carnival’s most visited port list. Carnival ships stopped in Nassau 320 times, just under one ship a day on average.

1. Cozumel, Mexico – Out of the 3,000 port visits made by Carnival, about 800 of them were to Mexico. Cozumel was the most visited cruise port in the Caribbean by Carnival over the past year with their cruise ships visiting the popular port 385 times.

Just about all cruises to the Western Caribbean make a port stop in Cozumel and it is consistently ranked as one of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean/Bahamas.