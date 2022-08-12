Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruises Removing Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings

Princess Cruises Removing Vaccine Requirement for Most Sailings

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises
Princess Cruises has announced that they will be removing their vaccine requirement for most cruises that are less than 16 days starting on September 6, 2022.

Starting September 6, vaccinated guests sailing on cruises of less than 16 days will no longer have to test before boarding and only need to upload proof of vaccination while getting OceanReady. Unvaccinated guests, or those who do not provide proof of vaccination, on those itineraries will self-test within three days of sailing and upload proof of a negative test before boarding.

These new guidelines apply to itineraries from all departure ports except where government regulations and protocols may vary like Canada, Greece and Australia.

Below are the key points for Princess’ updated CruiseHealth guidelines for embarkation:

No pre-cruise testing for vaccinated guests on voyages of up to 15 nights (guests 5 and older) with the exception of full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and other special itineraries; unvaccinated guests must provide a negative self-test result taken within three days of embarkation (unvaccinated children under 5 years do not require pre-cruise testing)

Guests sailing on voyages 16 nights or longer, or sailing on full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean and other specific itineraries, need to take a supervised test within three days of embarkation (guests 5 and older). Guests on these types of voyages will be contacted directly by an Ocean Navigator to assist.

Princess’ updated guidelines reflect the cruise line’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment for all guests and crew.

“These updated guidelines help ensure a Princess vacation is available to everyone,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “The Princess experience is truly one-of-a-kind and we encourage everyone to take a Princess vacation that offers amazing service at unmatched value.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
