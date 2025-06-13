Princess Cruises Will Sail Two Ships from Singapore Once Again

For the second time, Princess Cruises will homeport two ships in Singapore when Sapphire Princess joins Diamond Princess for the 2026-2027 season.

This will mark the second time that these two sister ships sailed from Singapore at the same time and they will offer a wide range of cruises.

Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess will offer 18 itineraries from Singapore, including round-trip Southeast Asia and Far East sailings, and special holiday cruises.

Many itineraries include late-night stays in destinations like Ha Long Bay, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

Holiday cruises will be offered over Christmas, New Year and Chinese New Year. The sailing over Chinese New Year will visit 10 ports in Southeast Asia over the course of 14 days.

Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess’ extended season in Japan offers 35 unique itineraries featuring 7- to 28-day voyages sailing from February to November 2026.

In November, the ship will sail to Singapore and offer cruises to 28 destinations across eight countries on 11 sailings, from November 2026 to March 2027.

The cruises will range from 14- to 31-nights in length and visit ports in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Guests on Diamond Princess can enjoy authentic cuisine at Kai Sushi, sip Japanese-inspired cocktails, soak in the traditional Izumi bath at the largest Japanese bath complex at sea and enjoy regional entertainment and holiday celebrations.