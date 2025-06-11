Cruise Line Unveils New Suite That Starts at $25,000 a Night

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest ultra luxury cruise lines, has announced the largest all-inclusive, ultra luxury cruise ship suite in history that starts at $25,000 per night.

The 8,794 square foot Skyview Regent Suite will be on the cruise line’s next new ship, Seven Seas Prestige. The suite will be four times larger than the average home in the U.S. and includes a dedicated personal butler, private car and guide in every port.

The suite will have the following features:

3,703 square foot wraparound balcony

Two bedrooms

Two-and-a-half baths

Floating natural stone staircase

Private in-suite elevator

Personal gym and sauna

Walk-in closet

Private dining venue for 12 guests

View Prices on Cruises on Regent

The suite will be on two levels with the upper floor dedicated to the main suite.

The spa-inspired main bathroom offers twin vanities, a hand-carved floating tub, sauna, and an immense walk-in shower.

A large walk-in wardrobe, complete with a central island and glass-front cabinetry.

The suite will start at $25,000 per night and includes the following perks:

Daily Serene Spa & Wellness treatments

Unlimited laundry and dry cleaning

In-suite caviar service

Dom Pérignon Champagne

Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac

Jason Montague, chief luxury officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise. At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare.

“As Seven Seas Prestige sets sail on her inaugural season in December 2026, visiting the Caribbean and Europe’s most iconic destinations, the ship’s 12 suite categories, including the Skyview Regent Suite, will offer our discerning guests a once-in-a-lifetime way to experience the world — with all the comfort, elegance, and Heartfelt Hospitality that defines Regent.”

Seven Seas Prestige will sail its inaugural season in Europe and the Caribbean and is scheduled to debut in December 2026.

After two months of sailing in Europe, the ship will make its Miami debut on March 5, 2027 and sail three voyages to the Eastern Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World.