Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Waterpark, Lounge and Expanded Casino

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A Carnival cruise ship is back in service after an extensive dry dock that saw the ship receive a new waterpark, lounge and expanded casino.

Carnival Valor

Passengers boarded Carnival Valor today for the first time in a month. The ship spent the past four weeks in dry dock receiving upgrades, new features and routine maintenance.

During the dry dock, the ship received a new WaterWorks aqua park and Carnival Cruise Line’s signature Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge.

waterpark Carnival Valor
WaterWorks on Carnival Valor features twin slides

New USB outlets and enhanced lighting were added to staterooms.

The casino was expanded and now offers an improved layout and new gaming options.

Carnival Valor casino

The spa on Carnival Valor was rebranded to Cloud 9 Spa.

On Deck 3, Dream Studio, an area for personalized photo sessions, was added.

On Deck 5, the addition of the Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge creates a dedicated gathering space that honors the many active-duty military and veterans who sail with Carnival Cruise Line. The venue is now featured on 16 Carnival cruise ships.

Heroes Carnival

Other improvements include upgraded carpets and general refurbishments across all public areas of Carnival Valor.

Now that Carnival Valor is back in service, the ship will sail to New Orleans on a Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement about the ship’s dry dock:

“Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge is a heartfelt salute to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country – and it’s fitting to have this popular venue now featured on Carnival Valor, a ship named in honor of our heroes. We’re proud that more military families choose Carnival for their well-deserved vacations than any other cruise line.”

Once home in New Orleans, Carnival Valor will continue its popular year-round itinerary schedule, sailing four- and five-day Western Caribbean cruises that feature stops in Cozumel and Progreso.

