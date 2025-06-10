shore excursions
Viking Combines Popular Itineraries Into Longer Cruises

Viking has announced 14 new ocean itineraries for the 2026-2027 season that range from 15- to 36-days in length and are now open for bookings.

Viking Cruises

These new cruises combine some of Viking’s most popular itineraries into longer voyages. They will visit the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Ireland and the U.K.

The new itineraries visit celebrated cultural capitals—as well as emerging destinations—throughout Europe and beyond.

The cruises will set sail in 2026-2027 and are as follows:

  • Jewels of the Mediterranean: (15 days; Rome roundtrip)
  • Gems of the Mediterranean: (15 days; Barcelona roundtrip)
  • Spain, Portugal & the Mediterranean: (15 days; between Lisbon – Rome)
  • Iconic Western Europe: (19 days; between London – Barcelona)
  • From Iberia to the Northern Lights: (20 days; Barcelona to Tromso)*
  • Mediterranean & Atlantic Crossing: (21 days; between Rome – San Juan)
  • Adriatic & Mediterranean Discovery: (22 days; between Venice – Lisbon)
  • Iberia & Mediterranean Antiquities: (22 days; between Lisbon – Athens)
  • British Isles & Viking Shores: (22 days; between London – Amsterdam)*
  • Viking Homelands, Shores & Fjords: (22 days; Stockholm to Amsterdam)*
  • Iberia, the Mediterranean & Aegean: (29 days; between Lisbon – Istanbul)
  • Iceland, Norway & British Isles: (29 days; between Reykjavik – London)*
  • Mediterranean Explorer: (30 days; between Athens – Lisbon)
  • Grand Mediterranean Explorer: (36 days; between Lisbon – Istanbul)*

*These cruises are only offered in 2027.

Viking Iceland cruise ship
Ísafjörður, Iceland. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“Viking guests are curious travelers who are interested in enriching their lives by exploring and learning about the world.

“With our destination-focused approach and elegant small ships, our voyages have always been designed to bring guests closer to their destination and provide opportunities for cultural immersion. These new voyages offer even more choices for guests who wish to extend their time abroad with one seamless itinerary.”

For anyone interested in booking one of these new cruises, Viking is currently offering FREE airfare and savings up to $4,000 per couple. Cruise deposits are also lowered to just $25 each.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
