Carnival Cruise Line Adding Much Needed Feature to Cabins

Carnival Cruise Line is helping to solve one of the biggest issues with cabins when sailing on one of their older cruise ships.

Cruise ships that are ten years and older tend to have very few electrical outlets. They weren’t built today when cruisers need many devices charged each day.

This includes phones, tablets, watches, battery packs, cameras, laptops and more.

Carnival Cruise Line is helping solve this problem by adding new lamps that have extra power outlets by beds when cruise ships go into dry dock.

The photo above, posted by Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald, shows the new lamps that were recently added to Carnival Valor. The lamps have a standard 110 outlet, a USB, and a USB-C plug.

Heald said that these new lamps will be added to all Carnival ships when they go into dry dock.

Responses on the post from Carnival cruisers was overwhelmingly positive to these new lamps.

What Cruisers Are Saying

Joe – “It saves me running an extension cord across the floor so I can plug in my phone which I use as a clock at night.”

Tony – “Yes – all ships! So helpful.”

Donna – “Oh my can you start right away! That plug for my CPAP would just make the trip so much easier! No cord strung across the room trying to get power to CPAP! Jumping around the room for joy!”

Carroll – “In a perfect world, they’re on every ship by the bed.”

John – “Yes!!! Load’em up, John!! We had them on our last cruise and loved them. No extension cords run across the floor, now.”

Cheryl – “We both wear a CPAP and that would be SOOO much more convenient and alot less hassle than running cords along the walls to reach an outlet. Also, having your phone by the bed with a plug in would be awesome!! That would free up the plugs by the vanity.”

Robyn – “All Ships need these. Great to have phone/clock near bed but more importantly so many people on CPAPs to not have to run a cord across the room is fantastic.”

David – “Yes! We’ve had to bring long charging cords because there are none by the bed. This is one of the best things Carnival could do.”

Shawn – “We definitely use these. We prefer these actually because we put our phones on the nightstands when sleeping. It eliminates the need for extension cords and wires all over the room.”

22 of Carnival’s 29 cruise ships currently have a dry dock scheduled over the next two years. You can see which ships have one scheduled and the dates here.