Princess Cruises Opens 42 Unique Itineraries for Bookings

Princess Cruises has opened 62 new cruises for bookings that include 42 unique itineraries and an epic 79-day voyage that covers 23,600 nautical miles.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

These new cruises from the Love Boat cruise line are part of Princess’ 2026-2027 sailings for Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

The cruises range from two- to 79-days in length and will take place on the following three cruise ships: Royal Princess, Crown Princess and Grand Princess.

The cruises will leave from five homeports in Australia:

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Perth (Fremantle)

Adelaide

A highlight of these new itineraries is the 79-day Circle Pacific Adventure on Grand Princess that covers 23,900 nautical miles. It will visit 13 countries and 32 ports, including an overnight in Hong Kong.

The ship will have late night port visits to Honolulu, Juneau, Los Angeles, Osaka (for Kyoto), Singapore, Suva, Tahiti (Papeete), and Victoria, BC.

Cruisers will be able to visit 15 UNESCO World Heritage sites including Mount Fuji and the Singapore Botanical Gardens.

Other unique cruises are a 28-day Round Australia cruise on Crown Princess and voyages through the South Pacific including Fiji, Samoa and Papua New Guinea.

Princess Cruises will also offer three different Cruise + Land Tours:

Tropical Highlights Cruisetour

Southern Australia Cruisetour

Australian Outback Cruisetour

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement:

“Among the hottest trends in travel is exploring ‘detour destinations’ that really cater to travelers looking for authenticity and unique experiences beyond the typical tourist spots,” said.

“Our 2026-27 Australia and Circle Pacific Adventure itineraries are designed to cater to these desires, combining iconic destinations with off-the-beaten-path locales for the ultimate travel experience.”