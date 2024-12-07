New Cruise Line’s First Ship Arrives Ahead of Maiden Voyage

A new cruise line will sail their first cruise in 10 days and their first ship has arrived at its homeport ahead of its debut.

AROYA Cruises is the world’s newest cruise line and they will sail their inaugural cruise on December 16, 2024. It will be a three-night cruise across the Red Sea.

Their first ship, AROYA, arrived in Jeddah after receiving a radical transformation and makeover after it was purchased from a cruise line who went bankrupt.

95% of the ship’s spaces were redone during the months-long dry dock in Germany.

The ship is equipped with an array of world-class facilities, such as:

Souq-inspired shopping district, the largest retail area ever built on a cruise ship

Luxury spa facilities

Wellness center

29 restaurants, lounges and cafes

20 entertainment venues

One of the largest children’s play areas at sea.

Cruise Saudi’s CEO, Lars Clasen, gave the following statement:

“The arrival of AROYA marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cruise Saudi, and tourism in Saudi overall, in line with Saudi’s Vision 2030. Cruise Saudi was only launched in 2021 and witnessing the arrival of our first owned ship just three years later is a huge milestone.

“We are so grateful to the whole Cruise Saudi team for their hard work and dedication and are excited to be offering something truly unique to local, regional and international guests with the first ever Arabian cruise line.”

The cruise terminal in Jeddah was also upgraded to accommodate ships the size of AROYA.

AROYA Cruises is a new cruise line from Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund portfolio company.