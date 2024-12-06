Cunard Ship Will Receive Transformative Makeover Before Arriving in Miami

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, will base a ship out of Miami for the first in 2025.

Queen Elizabeth will sail a series of cruises to the Caribbean from Miami that range from nine- to 28-nights. The first will be a 12-night voyage that departs on October 16, 2025.

But before the ship arrives in Miami, it will receive a transformative makeover during a dry dock in Singapore from February 25 to March 13, 2025.

The ship’s transformation will include refreshed interiors and exteriors. The Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge, and The Pavilion will be thoughtfully revitalized.

The Grills dining experience will be enhanced with new a menu by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux.

The Pavilion Wellness Café will serve breakfast, lunch, and daytime dining, with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

After the ship’s dry dock, Queen Elizabeth will sail to Seattle for a series of cruises to Alaska during the summer. In the fall, the ship will reposition to Miami for the winter season.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, gave the following statement:

“As Queen Elizabeth prepares for her highly anticipated debut seasons in the Caribbean from Miami and Alaska from Seattle, this transformation marks an exciting new chapter for Cunard. Inspired by the beauty of these extraordinary destinations, the ship’s revitalization will seamlessly blend timeless elegance with modern comforts, creating an unparalleled guest experience.

“We are especially excited to introduce the exclusive Gala Evening menu, crafted by Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux. This remarkable addition will elevate the Grills dining experience to even greater heights, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it.”