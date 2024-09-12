Princess Cruises Moving Restaurants Around on Newest Ship, Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has announced a few changes for their newest ship, Sun Princess, that will go into effect on October 14, 2024. This is when the ship begins sailing to the Caribbean from Port Everglades.

Princess Cruises will be moving the locations of several restaurants on Sun Princess to accommodate their new Sanctuary Collection that debuts on October 14.

The Sanctuary Collection is made up of 215 cabins (80 suites, 123 mini-suites, 12 premium deluxe balconies) on the ship. Guests in these staterooms receive access to the retreat area and Princess Premiere that makes the cruises all-inclusive.

A new Sanctuary Restaurant will be added to the ship for these guests. This will be an exclusive restaurant for guests staying in Sanctuary Collection staterooms. It will have a custom chef’s menu and is promising to take luxury to a new level with a dedicated waitstaff and ocean views.

The Sanctuary Restaurant will be located on Deck 8 aft, the current location of the Americana Diner.

The Americana Diner will be moved to Deck 9 aft. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner all day long and is one of the most causal dining options on the ship.

Crown Grill, the Catch by Rudi, and The Butcher’s Block by Dario are also moving to new locations.

Crown Grill, the signature steakhouse on Sun Princess, will move to deck 7 after where the current Reserve Collection Restaurant is located.

Taking the place of the current Crown Grill location will be The Butcher’s Block by Dario.

Lastly, the Catch by Rudi is moving to the current location of the Signature Restaurant.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario and Catch by Rudi are currently located at back of The Eatery (buffet).

In addition, Princess is also making a few name changes around the ship.

Park19 has been renamed to the SkyDeck Sports Court & Track.

The Horizons Dining Room on deck 6 and 7 have been renamed Soleil Dining Room and Eclipse Dining Room.

Sami Kohen, vice president of food & beverage for Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“With the relocation and transformation of these popular specialty restaurants, we’re not only enhancing the ambiance but also optimizing the overall dining experience for our guests. These new locations allow us to expand capacity while also creating more intimate and immersive culinary environments, ensuring that every meal aboard Sun Princess is truly exceptional.”