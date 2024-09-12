Royal Caribbean Adds New Dominican Cruise Port to Itineraries

Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Adds New Dominican Cruise Port to Itineraries

J. Souza
By J. Souza
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas will be the first ship from the cruise line to visit the Dominican cruise port of Cabo Rojo, starting in October of 2024.

The Port of Cabo Rojo is a relatively new port of call as the Dominican Port Authority has invested almost $100 million to develop the area in several phases.

The first phase of development has featured an almost 600-foot dock, and the facility can handle multiple ships at one time.

See pictures of the port from Google Maps here.

Not to be confused to with the Cabo Rojo in Puerto Rico, this new cruise port is located on the southwest side of the Dominican Republic.

Norwegian Pearl was the first ship to make an inaugural visit to the region in January of 2024, and Royal Caribbean has at least 2 ships calling on the port in the future.

Besides Adventure of the Seas offering seven sailing dates to Cabo Rojo, the 6,700-passenger Oasis of the Seas will also be calling on the new port, with at least eight sailing dates, starting in June of 2025.

The 23-year-old Voyager-class ship will be calling on Cabo Rojo as part of an 8-night cruise out of Port Canaveral, with the stop at the new port scheduled for October 16.

This sold-out October sailing will also be visiting Curacao, Aruba, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Other cruise lines are scheduled to visit the new cruise port in the DR in 2025 as well.  These include Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, and Costa Cruises.

Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
