Carnival Cruise Ship Will Remain at Sea an Extra Day

Latest Update from Carnival Cruise Line: “Carnival Valor 09/12/24: If you are being affected by Francine, we hope you are safe. We remain in close contact with port officials in New Orleans and are still working on our operational plans for your cruise, which we expect to depart tomorrow, Friday, 09/13/2024. Given the shortened duration, we will operate as a voyage without a port of call visit. We will be in touch by 2:00 PM (CT) today, 09/12/2024, with more information and your options.”

Original Article: Carnival Cruise Line issued a statement about one of their cruise ships that was originally scheduled to arrive back in New Orleans this morning.

Due to Hurricane Francine, Carnival Valor will no longer return to New Orleans today as the port will remain closed.

The Port of New Orleans’ latest update on their website states that terminal operators will be conducting damage assessments but normal operations are closed today.

Carnival Cruise Line sent the following message last night to guests about the cruise today on Carnival Valor:

“Dear Carnival Valor Guests, If you are living in an area that is being affected by Hurricane Francine, we hope you are safe.

“The storm made landfall in Louisiana earlier this evening, and the New Orleans area is still being affected. It will take some time for port officials to fully conduct a post-storm assessment tomorrow, September 12, and it is now clear that the ship will not be able to return to New Orleans until sometime Friday, September 13, 2024.

“We will be in touch by 10:00 AM (CT) today, Thursday, September 12, with more details about our operational plans for your cruise and your options. We apologize for this weather-related change to your vacation plans and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Carnival Valor was scheduled for a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean from New Orleans today. It will now operate as a three-day cruise with all sea days.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor the situation with the Port of New Orleans and Carnival Valor and will have all updates as more information comes in.