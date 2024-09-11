Royal Caribbean Cruisers Receive Over 20 Passport Stamps on One Cruise

Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Cruisers Receive Over 20 Passport Stamps on One Cruise

Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean’s longest cruise ever, a 274 night around the world voyage on Serenade of the Seas, recently concluded. The cruise line called it “The Ultimate World Cruise”.

Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas

This record breaking cruise for the world’s largest cruise line produced a number of interesting fun facts that were released by Royal Caribbean.

Cruisers collected over 20 passport stamps each (on average) with the first being from Brazil. Some guests only sailed on certain segments of the cruise but the average number from all passengers was over 20 stamps each. That’s one way to help fill up a passport!

The cruise lasted for 274 days. That’s 6,576 hours or 394,560 minutes.

The cruise ship traveled 75,015 miles, visited 65 countries, and visited over 150 destinations. This included over 50 first time port visits for Royal Caribbean.

Guests visited eight World Wonders during the sailing.

103 nationalities were represented among all guests.

5,877 birthdays were celebrated on board. 

The spa gave 1,174 haircuts during the 274 night cruise.

When this epic voyage was first announced in 2021, Royal Caribbean’s CEO and President Michael Bayley said that “this is the world cruise of all world cruises”.

