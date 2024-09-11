Virgin Voyages Adding Weddings in 2025

Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line, will begin having wedding packages starting in April 2025.

To kick off this wedding announcement, Sir Richard Branson married couples on three Virgin cruise ships this past week. One took place in the Dominican Republic, one in Amsterdam, and the third in Ibiza.

The weddings took place during the cruise line’s annual Celebration Voyages. This year saw Boy George perform poolside and Virgin Galactic astronauts give presentations in the Red Room.

Starting this fall, guests on Virgin cruise ships can book weddings for April 2025 and beyond.

Whether on-board or at sea, couples will have the long-awaited opportunity to tie the knot or celebrate their engagement on Virgin, honeymoon or vow renewal in style.

From the blue roofs of Santorini to the sparkling blue waters of Bimini, there will be dozens of gorgeous backdrops for couples to choose as their ultimate something blue.

There will be three curated wedding packages to choose from. The VV “I do” Crew hopes to take the stress out of planning, making it simple and smooth sailing so Sailors can fully enjoy the journey.