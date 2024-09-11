Carnival Expects Cruise Ship Repairs to Be Completed by This Weekend

A Carnival cruise ship was taken out of service due to an issue that limited the speed of the vessel.

Carnival Vista is currently in Port Canaveral while engineers work on the cruise ship. Carnival Cruise Line expects repairs to be made this week and for the ship to return to service on Sunday.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Chief Communications Officer Chris Chiames issued the following statement about Carnival Vista:

“Our engineers are now hard at work to resolve the issue that is limiting Carnival Vista’s cruising speed. The team is making good progress with the work and I have no reason to think that the ship will not be back in service for its September 15 voyage.”

Carnival Vista is scheduled to sail a six-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean from Port Canaveral on Sunday, September 15.

The ship has port stops at Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Carnival Vista was Carnival’s first Vista class ship and debuted in 2016.