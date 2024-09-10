Royal Caribbean Changes Their Logo

Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Changes Their Logo

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has updated their logo to give it a more modern look.

Royal Caribbean is removing the yellow and the word International from their logo. They are also replacing the Navy Blue (PMS 281) with a new, brighter Navy Blue (PMS 2748).

The new logo with their signature Crown & Anchor can be seen below:

Royal Caribbean’s new modern logo

They have also revised their Crown & Anchor symbol. It will be just the top half of their new logo without the words “Royal Caribbean”.

This is a change from this logo that they have been using:

Royal Caribbean gave the following reason for making this change:

“The most powerful brands in the world have an icon. A brand symbol that they are known for. Ours is the Crown & Anchor — and further elevating this symbol is one of the key goals for our brand.

“As we continue this journey to elevate our brand in the larger vacation landscape, it’s time to elevate the Crown & Anchor by simplifying the complex elements around it.

“A new modernized logo design unleashes the Crown & Anchor from the previous logo while presenting the Royal Caribbean name with modern, yet timeless typography.

Royal Caribbean said that they began to make the change on September 5 but both logos may be visible in market at the same time during the transition.

