Cruise Port Closed and Carnival Ship Delayed Due to Hurricane Francine

The Port of New Orleans will be closed to tomorrow as the port prepares for Hurricane Francine that expected to make landfall tomorrow. Also, a Carnival cruise ship will return to port later than originally scheduled due to the storm.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Hurricane Francine currently has maximum sustained winds of 90 mph after to strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical storms become hurricanes when their maximum sustained winds top 74 mph.

Terminal operations at the Port of New Orleans will continue with limited service today and be closed tomorrow.

The port said that they expect to reopen on Thursday, September 12, following damage assessments. On Port Nola’s website, they said that operations may resume at noon, weather and terminal conditions permitting.

There is one cruise ship that is scheduled to return to New Orleans on Thursday. Carnival Valor is currently sailing a five-night cruise with port stops in Cozumel and Progresso with the cruise ending on Thursday.

The ship is scheduled for a four-night cruise to Mexico on Thursday. However, Carnival Cruise Line said that the ship will be delayed coming back to New Orleans.

Their latest update is as follows:

“We continue to monitor Hurricane Francine. The ship will be delayed returning to New Orleans Thursday, 09/12/24. At best, we anticipate arriving tomorrow afternoon, possibly later. Please do not proceed to the cruise terminal until you have received confirmation on when your cruise will operate. We will provide another update by 10:00 AM (CT), September 12. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.”

You can sign up for free text updates on this cruise by texting CCL1 to 278473 (CRUISE).

The Port of New Orleans Administration Building will also be closed Wednesday, September 11, 2024, and is expected to reopen Thursday, September 12, 2024.

For the latest on Hurricane Francine, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.

Read: What Happens When There Is a Hurricane During My Cruise