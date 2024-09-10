Cruise Line Makes Change to Motorized Scooter Policy Over Safety Concerns

Cruise NewsCruise Line Makes Change to Motorized Scooter Policy Over Safety Concerns

By Ben Souza
Cruise News

A cruise line has issued a policy update for guests who require a powered mobility device that went into effect over the past week. This applies to electric wheelchairs, mobility scooters and power add-ons.

Cunard ship Queen Victoria

Cunard Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, changed their Powered Mobility Device Policy on September 3, 2024.

From now on, if a guests requires a powered mobility device, they will only be allowed to book a cabin that is a fully accessible stateroom or one of the selected Grill Suites.

Cabins on Cunard’s deck plans that can accommodate a powered mobility device will have a triangle symbol on them.

Why did the cruise line make this change? They said it was to further ensure the safety of guests and crew.

Cunard said that when it comes to mobility devices, they regularly review their policies relating to storage and charging instructions, failure responses, and fire safety procedures.

If a guest did not book an accessible cabin and they need an electric mobility device, they will be denied boarding at their own expense.

Guests will also need to notify the cruise line with any mobility requirements via the “On board needs questionnaire” that is available on MyCunard.

In the cruise line’s FAQ, the following is listed:

“As a reminder, any guest who uses a wheelchair or powered mobility device, whether full or part-time, must be allocated an evacuation chair at the time of booking. If a guest’s circumstances change and an evacuation chair is required after the time of booking, please know that this is subject to availability.

If there is no evacuation chair available, the guest will not be able to sail on that voyage and will need to refer to their travel insurance.”

Manual wheelchairs will continue to be allowed in all cabins on Cunard cruise ships as long as they comply with the cruise line’s policies.

A PDF with FAQs about this change from Cunard can be read on the cruise line’s website here.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
