The 3 New Cruise Ships Debuting Before the End of the Year

So far in 2024, six new ocean cruise ships have made their debut. They have ranged from Royal Caribbean’s 231,000 gross ton Utopia of the Seas to Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s 37,000 gross ton Ilma.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

There are three more new cruise ships set to debut before the end of 2024. Here is a look at these three new ships and when they will debut.

Explora II

First up is Explora Journeys’ second cruise ship, Explora II. The ship will sail its maiden cruise next week on September 16. This seven night cruise from Civitavecchia will visit Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, Siracusa, and Malta before ending in Spain.

The ship is 64,000 gross tons in size and offers a luxury, all-inclusive experience.

The following is included in all cruise fares:

Unlimited fine beverages

All gratuities

High-speed WiFi

9 culinary experiences

Thermal spa access

Bottle of champagne

And more

Explora II will sail a series of cruises in the Mediterranean before heading to Miami for cruises to the Caribbean.

Viking Vela

Viking Vela will be the 11th ocean cruise ship in Viking’s fleet. The ship will slightly differ from the previous 10 ships while at the same time, being nearly identical.

It will be the largest in their fleet at 54,300 gross tons in size and carry 998 passengers. Up until now, Viking’s ocean ships carried 930 passengers in 465 cabins.

The following is included in all cruise fares on Viking Vela:

One shore excursion in every port

WiFi

All dining including alternative dining restaurants

Beer, wine and soft drinks during lunch and dinner

Specialty coffees

Thermal suite access

24-hour room service

Self-service laundry

Viking Vela will debut on December 12, 2024 sailing the cruise line’s Iconic Western Mediterranean cruise. The cruise will start in Civitavecchia and end in Barcelona after sailing for seven days in the Mediterranean.

Disney Treasure

Disney Treasure will be Disney Cruise Line’s second Wish class ship and a sister ship to Disney Wish. The ship will be 144,000 gross tons in size and carry 4,000 passengers.

The ship will feature unique spaces from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Zootopia, Mulan, Aladdin, and more.

“Disney The Tale of Moana” will debut exclusively in the Walt Disney Theatre on Disney Treasure.

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager at Disney Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new ship:

“The Disney Treasure will bring brand-new stories to life, blending one-of-a-kind experiences with the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every sailing so memorable.

“As we chart a course for adventure, we’re so excited for families to discover the excitement and exploration that awaits onboard the sixth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Disney Treasure will debut on December 21, 2024. This seven-night cruise to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral will visit Tortola, St. Thomas, and the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

The cruise ship is scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral through at least May 2026.

While these three cruise ships conclude the new vessels for 2024, 2025 will see even more new ships debut.

In 2025, there are 16 new ocean cruise ships scheduled to enter service with another 15 in 2026.

Right now, cruise lines have a total of 58 new ocean cruise ships either under construction or on order through 2036.