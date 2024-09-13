Cruise Line Opens Cruises on Brand New Ship for Bookings

A cruise line has opened for bookings cruises on a new class of ship that will debut in late 2025.

Windstar Cruises’ new ship, Star Seeker, is now open for bookings. The 112 suite ship will sail its maiden season in the Caribbean, Alaska and Japan.

Star Seeker’s maiden voyage will depart on December 28, 2025, a Transatlantic cruise that will end in Miami on January 13, 2026.

Once the ship is in Miami, it will be officially named and christened. The cruise line will also host a series of events on the ship for travel advisors and media once it is in Florida.

Two days after Star Seeker arrives in Miami, it will depart on an eight-night christening cruise to the Caribbean. After a series of cruises from Miami, the ship will pass through the Panama Canal so it can sail to Alaska and Japan.

The ship will sail to Alaska from May through August 2026 and homeport in Vancouver.

Following Alaska, Star Seeker will cross the Pacific to Japan in early September, where the cruise line will bring back its popular Grand Japan itinerary on four dates through October.

Windstar Cruises last sailed in Japan in 2023.

Windstar President Christopher Prelog said the following:

“I’m really excited we’ll be able to sail the new Star Seeker in the Caribbean before the ship continues on to its final destinations of Alaska and Japan.

“Star Seeker will likely not return to the Caribbean again, so it’s a wonderful but fleeting chance for our Caribbean destination fans to experience the ship. We have some celebrations planned to bring Star

“Seeker together with other Windstar ships in the Caribbean, like a sunset sailing parade past the pitons in St. Lucia with Wind Spirit and Star Pride. It will be a warm welcome to the fleet for our new ship.”