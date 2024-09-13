Princess Cruises Extends Price Policy Most Cruise Lines Don’t Offer

Princess Cruises has extended their price guarantee on cruises through 2026 as long as it is booked by December 15, 2024.

Princess Cruises decided to extend this price guarantee due to the popularity of the program after it launched this past summer. They call “Better than Best Price Guarantee” and it’s something most cruise lines do not offer.

Cruisers can now book a Princess cruise that departs in 2025 and 2026 and know they are getting the best possible price on their vacation.

Here is how it works:

If you book a Princess cruise that departs in 2025 or 2026 and find a publicly available lower cruise fare for the identical verified booking on princess.com prior to the final payment of the cruise, you are eligible for compensation.

All you have to do is submit a Guarantee Claim Form and Princess Cruises will give you an onboard credit (OBC) with a value of 120% of the difference. Onboard credit can be spent once your board your ship.

The cruise must be booked by December 15, 2024 in order to be eligible.

Terry Thornton, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer, gave the following statement:

“Now is the best time to secure preferred itineraries to spectacular destinations in the accommodations you prefer – from balconies, suites and more – all at the best pricing,” said. Plus, our exclusive guarantee covers the extended period from the initial booking all the way to final payment – a perk not always offered by other cruise lines.”

Princess Cruises is one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation and they currently have 17 ships in their fleet.

An 18th ship, Star Princess, is scheduled to enter service in 2025.