Cruise NewsDamaged Lifeboat Leads to Royal Caribbean Cancellations on Upcoming Cruise

Damaged Lifeboat Leads to Royal Caribbean Cancellations on Upcoming Cruise

J. Souza
By J. Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has sent a letter to impacted guests after bookings had to be cancelled on an upcoming cruise on Rhapsody of the Seas.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Rhapsody of the Seas lifeboat

One of the lifeboats on the Vision-class vessel was damaged on a previous sailing.   

Due to the damage, this lifeboat cannot be used, and the cruise ship would not have enough capacity on the remaining lifeboats for every passenger.

Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requires a cruise ship to have a designated seat on a lifeboat or life raft for each passenger.   This makes sure in the event of an emergency everyone has space on a life-saving vessel.

Only passengers whose seats were designated on the damaged lifeboat were affected by the cancellations.

Read more10 surprising facts about lifeboats most people don’t know

Rhapsody of the Seas is scheduled to depart from Puerto Rico on the next sailing on September 15, 2024.

Guests that were impacted by the booking cancellations will be receiving a full refund for their cruise in addition to credit for a future cruise.

Passengers will have until September of 2025 to redeem the future cruise credit and it will be for 100% of the amount they originally paid for the cancelled cruise.

The statement sent to passengers whose cruises were cancelled said the following, according to news reports:

“On our previous sailing, there was damage to one of our tender boats, which also serves as a lifeboat.  This leaves the ship over capacity for the number of available lifeboat seats in the event of an emergency in our next sailing. Unfortunately, this means we’ll be unable to welcome you onboard.”

Rhapsody of the Seas is currently offering 7-night cruises out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, visiting destinations like St Croix, St Thomas, St Maarten, and Barbados.

The ship will remain homported in San Juan until it is scheduled to move to Tampa, Florida in November of 2025.

We know this is disappointing news and we’re terribly sorry for the impact on your vacation plans,” Royal Caribbean concluded in the statement.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

J. Souza
J. Souza
Jon is the co-founder of Cruise Fever and has been on 50+ cruises since his first in 2009. As an editor, 15-year writer on the cruise industry, and avid cruise enthusiast he has sailed with at least 10 cruise lines and is always looking for a great cruise deal. Jon lives in North Carolina and can be reached at [email protected].
Cruise NewsDamaged Lifeboat Leads to Royal Caribbean Cancellations on Upcoming Cruise
Previous article
Princess Cruises Extends Price Policy Most Cruise Lines Don’t Offer

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved