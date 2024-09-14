Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's Big Weekend Sale for Cruises in 2025

Royal Caribbean’s Big Weekend Sale for Cruises in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world and they are offering a big weekend sale on cruises that depart in 2025. 

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in CocoCay

This latest sale from Royal Caribbean offers up to $600 in instant savings in addition to other discounts the cruise line is currently offering.

The following sale on Royal Caribbean cruises runs from September 14-16, 2024.

  • 60% off the second guests in a stateroom
  • 30% off the 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom
  • Up to $600 in instant savings on cruises that depart in 2025
  • Kids sail free on select cruises
  • Save up to $500 in airfare on Alaska or Europe bookings
  • Deal ends at midnight, September 16, 2024
  • View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Airfare deal is good on cruises that depart between April 11 and October 27, 2025.

The instant savings is as follows for cruises five days or less: $50 for Inside and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies, and $200 for Suites.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships in Nassau, Bahamas

The instant savings is as follows for cruises six day and longer: $100 for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies, and $500 for Suites.

Kids sail free excludes certain dates during holidays and the summer months.

For complete terms and details of this big weekend sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's Big Weekend Sale for Cruises in 2025
Damaged Lifeboat Leads to Royal Caribbean Cancellations on Upcoming Cruise

