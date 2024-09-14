Royal Caribbean’s Big Weekend Sale for Cruises in 2025

Royal Caribbean is the largest cruise line in the world and they are offering a big weekend sale on cruises that depart in 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

This latest sale from Royal Caribbean offers up to $600 in instant savings in addition to other discounts the cruise line is currently offering.

The following sale on Royal Caribbean cruises runs from September 14-16, 2024.

60% off the second guests in a stateroom

30% off the 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom

Up to $600 in instant savings on cruises that depart in 2025

Kids sail free on select cruises

Save up to $500 in airfare on Alaska or Europe bookings

Deal ends at midnight, September 16, 2024

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Airfare deal is good on cruises that depart between April 11 and October 27, 2025.

The instant savings is as follows for cruises five days or less: $50 for Inside and Ocean View, $100 for Balconies, and $200 for Suites.

The instant savings is as follows for cruises six day and longer: $100 for Interior and Ocean View, $150 for Balconies, and $500 for Suites.

Kids sail free excludes certain dates during holidays and the summer months.

For complete terms and details of this big weekend sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred travel agent or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.